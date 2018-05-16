2nd Period

2nd Period 20:00 -1 End of 2nd period

2nd Period 19:45 -1 Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Adam Lowry in defensive zone

2nd Period 19:44 -1 Adam Lowry credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone

2nd Period 19:39 -1 Deryk Engelland credited with hit on Andrew Copp in defensive zone

2nd Period 19:29 -1 Shot missed by Joshua Morrissey

2nd Period 19:28 -1 William Karlsson credited with hit on Jacob Trouba in defensive zone

2nd Period 19:18 -1 Deryk Engelland credited with hit on Adam Lowry in defensive zone

2nd Period 19:12 -1 Shot on goal by Reilly Smith saved by Connor Hellebuyck

2nd Period 19:10 -1 Shot on goal by Jonathan Marchessault saved by Connor Hellebuyck

2nd Period 19:09 -1 Shot on goal by Reilly Smith saved by Connor Hellebuyck

2nd Period 18:59 -1 Shot on goal by Tyler Myers saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 18:34 -1 Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Brandon Tanev in defensive zone

2nd Period 18:31 -1 Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Brandon Tanev in defensive zone

2nd Period 18:23 -1 Reilly Smith shot blocked by Tyler Myers

2nd Period 18:16 -1 Brandon Tanev credited with hit on Jonathan Marchessault in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:08 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:08 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 18:07 -1 Shot on goal by Patrik Laine saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 18:05 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:05 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 18:03 -1 Takeaway by James Neal in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:51 -1 Shot on goal by Erik Haula saved by Connor Hellebuyck

2nd Period 17:49 -1 Takeaway by Erik Haula in neutral zone

2nd Period 17:37 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:37 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 17:35 -1 Mathieu Perreault credited with hit on Deryk Engelland in offensive zone

2nd Period 17:26 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 17:26 -1 Penalty to Blake Wheeler 2 minutes for Roughing Cody Eakin

2nd Period 17:26 -1 Penalty to Cody Eakin 2 minutes for Roughing Blake Wheeler

2nd Period 17:26 -1 Penalty to Ryan Carpenter 2 minutes for Roughing Mark Scheifele

2nd Period 17:26 -1 Penalty to Mark Scheifele 2 minutes for Roughing Ryan Carpenter

2nd Period 17:26 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 17:25 -1 Shot on goal by Mark Scheifele saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 17:24 -1 Shot on goal by Blake Wheeler saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 17:14 -1 Mark Scheifele credited with hit on Nate Schmidt in offensive zone

2nd Period 17:11 -1 Giveaway by Colin Miller in defensive zone

2nd Period 16:48 -1 Andrew Copp won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 16:48 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 16:39 -1 Tyler Myers shot blocked by Tomas Nosek

PP 2nd Period 16:13 -1 Colin Miller credited with hit on Kyle Connor in defensive zone

PP 2nd Period 15:51 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 15:51 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 15:35 -1 Patrik Laine shot blocked by Deryk Engelland

PP 2nd Period 15:28 -1 Shot missed by Patrik Laine

PP 2nd Period 15:19 -1 Takeaway by Patrik Laine in offensive zone

PP 2nd Period 15:14 -1 Shot on goal by Paul Stastny saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 2nd Period 14:49 -1 Shot on goal by Reilly Smith saved by Connor Hellebuyck

PP 2nd Period 14:46 -1 Shot on goal by Blake Wheeler saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 2nd Period 14:39 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 14:39 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

2nd Period 14:39 -1 Penalty to Luca Sbisa 2 minutes for Holding Mathieu Perreault

2nd Period 14:35 -1 Shot on goal by Mathieu Perreault saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 14:33 -1 Shot missed by Bryan Little

2nd Period 14:25 -1 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare shot blocked by Tyler Myers

2nd Period 14:21 -1 Ben Chiarot credited with hit on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in defensive zone

2nd Period 13:57 -1 Tyler Myers credited with hit on Ryan Reaves in defensive zone

2nd Period 13:47 -1 Mathieu Perreault credited with hit on Colin Miller in offensive zone

2nd Period 13:39 -1 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 13:39 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

2nd Period 13:32 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 13:32 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 13:27 -1 Kyle Connor shot blocked by Brayden McNabb

2nd Period 13:26 -1 Takeaway by Kyle Connor in offensive zone

2nd Period 13:21 -1 William Karlsson credited with hit on Tobias Enstrom in defensive zone

2nd Period 12:35 -1 William Karlsson won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 12:35 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 12:34 -1 Shot missed by Paul Stastny

2nd Period 12:25 -1 Shot missed by Patrik Laine

2nd Period 12:16 -1 Ben Chiarot credited with hit on Tomas Tatar in defensive zone

2nd Period 12:00 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 12:00 -1 Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout

PP 2nd Period 11:44 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 11:44 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

PP 2nd Period 11:37 -1 Giveaway by Joel Armia in defensive zone

2nd Period 11:23 -1 Blake Wheeler credited with hit on William Karlsson in defensive zone

PP 2nd Period 10:21 -1 Shot on goal by Nate Schmidt saved by Connor Hellebuyck

PP 2nd Period 9:50 -1 Adam Lowry won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 9:50 -1 Penalty to Mark Scheifele 2 minutes for Slashing Brayden McNabb

2nd Period 9:33 -1 William Karlsson won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 9:33 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 9:33 -1 Tobias Enstrom shot blocked by Jonathan Marchessault

2nd Period 9:33 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 9:17 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 9:17 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 9:16 -1 Shot on goal by Brandon Tanev saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 9:13 -1 Ryan Carpenter credited with hit on Ben Chiarot in offensive zone

2nd Period 9:09 -1 Tyler Myers credited with hit on Ryan Carpenter in defensive zone

2nd Period 8:49 -1 Paul Stastny credited with hit on Colin Miller in offensive zone

2nd Period 8:42 -1 Ryan Carpenter won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 8:42 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 8:41 -1 Shot on goal by Bryan Little saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 8:20 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 8:20 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 8:13 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 8:13 -1 Goal scored by Alex Tuch assisted by James Neal and Nate Schmidt

2nd Period 8:11 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Connor Hellebuyck

2nd Period 8:05 -1 Takeaway by Nate Schmidt in defensive zone

2nd Period 7:42 -1 Blake Wheeler credited with hit on William Karlsson in offensive zone

2nd Period 7:15 -1 Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Ben Chiarot in offensive zone

2nd Period 7:09 -1 Luca Sbisa shot blocked by Andrew Copp

2nd Period 7:03 -1 Tyler Myers credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in defensive zone

2nd Period 6:59 -1 Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Tyler Myers in offensive zone

2nd Period 6:47 -1 Joel Armia credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in neutral zone

2nd Period 6:27 -1 Andrew Copp credited with hit on Colin Miller in offensive zone

2nd Period 6:17 -1 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 6:17 -1 Stoppage - Hand Pass - TV timeout

2nd Period 6:13 -1 James Neal credited with hit on Ben Chiarot in offensive zone

2nd Period 6:10 -1 Ben Chiarot credited with hit on James Neal in defensive zone

2nd Period 6:07 -1 Giveaway by Connor Hellebuyck in defensive zone

2nd Period 5:57 -1 Luca Sbisa credited with hit on Patrik Laine in defensive zone

2nd Period 5:40 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 5:40 -1 Goal scored by James Neal assisted by Erik Haula

2nd Period 5:39 -1 Takeaway by Erik Haula in offensive zone

2nd Period 5:35 -1 Patrik Laine credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in neutral zone

2nd Period 5:28 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 5:28 -1 Goal scored by Mark Scheifele assisted by Blake Wheeler

2nd Period 5:27 -1 Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Blake Wheeler in defensive zone

2nd Period 5:25 -1 Giveaway by Nate Schmidt in defensive zone

2nd Period 5:18 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 5:18 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 5:07 -1 Ryan Carpenter won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 5:07 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 4:56 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 4:56 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 4:55 -1 Jonathan Marchessault shot blocked by Joshua Morrissey

2nd Period 4:49 -1 Shot on goal by Dustin Byfuglien saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 4:37 -1 Shot on goal by Jack Roslovic saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 4:12 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 4:12 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 4:10 -1 Shot on goal by Dustin Byfuglien saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 3:57 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 3:57 -1 Stoppage - Hand Pass

2nd Period 3:51 -1 Adam Lowry shot blocked by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

2nd Period 3:47 -1 Shot on goal by Adam Lowry saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

2nd Period 3:38 -1 Tomas Nosek credited with hit on Ben Chiarot in offensive zone

2nd Period 3:29 -1 Takeaway by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in offensive zone

2nd Period 3:25 -1 Andrew Copp won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 3:25 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 3:21 -1 Reilly Smith shot blocked by Joshua Morrissey

2nd Period 3:20 -1 Jacob Trouba credited with hit on Nate Schmidt in defensive zone

2nd Period 3:16 -1 Shot on goal by Nate Schmidt saved by Connor Hellebuyck

2nd Period 3:05 -1 Jonathan Marchessault won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 3:05 -1 Stoppage - High Stick

2nd Period 2:53 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 2:53 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 2:48 -1 Kyle Connor shot blocked by Nate Schmidt

2nd Period 2:37 -1 Giveaway by Cody Eakin in offensive zone

2nd Period 2:25 -1 Shot missed by Alex Tuch

2nd Period 2:24 -1 Giveaway by Brandon Tanev in defensive zone

2nd Period 1:56 -1 Patrik Laine shot blocked by Luca Sbisa

2nd Period 1:51 -1 Cody Eakin won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 1:51 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 1:51 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Connor Hellebuyck

2nd Period 1:51 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 1:49 -1 Brandon Tanev credited with hit on James Neal in defensive zone

2nd Period 1:36 -1 Shot on goal by Joel Armia saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 2nd Period 1:30 -1 Joshua Morrissey credited with hit on Colin Miller in defensive zone

PP 2nd Period 1:12 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 1:12 -1 Stoppage - Offside

PP 2nd Period 0:52 -1 Blake Wheeler shot blocked by Shea Theodore

PP 2nd Period 0:42 -1 Shot on goal by Brandon Tanev saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 2nd Period 0:37 -1 Brandon Tanev shot blocked by Alex Tuch

2nd Period 0:32 -1 Shot on goal by Reilly Smith saved by Connor Hellebuyck

PP 2nd Period 0:00 -1 Adam Lowry won faceoff in neutral zone