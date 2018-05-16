- End2nd2nd0WPG
VGS1
31
3
In Progress - End 2nd
Series tied 1-1
|Game 1: Saturday, May 12th
|Golden Knights
|2
|Final
|Jets
|4
|Game 2: Monday, May 14th
|Golden Knights
|3
|Final
|Jets
|1
|Game 3: Wednesday, May 16th
|Jets
|End
2nd
|Golden Knights
|Game 4: Friday, May 18th
|Jets
|8:00 PM
ET
|Golden Knights
|Game 5: Sunday, May 20th
|Golden Knights
|3:00 PM
ET
|Jets
|Game 6: Tuesday, May 22nd
|Jets
|9:00 PM
ET
|Golden Knights
|Game 7: Thursday, May 24th
|Golden Knights
|8:00 PM
ET
|Jets
Jets 1
Coverage: NBCSN
9:00 PM ET, May 16, 2018
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|WPG
|0
|1
|1
|VGS
|1
|2
|3
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|WPG
|M Scheifele 18
|M Scheifele 12
|B Wheeler 15
|VGS
|J Marchessault 15
|J Marchessault 6
|R Smith 13
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
2nd Period 19:45-1
|Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Adam Lowry in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:44-1
|Adam Lowry credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:39-1
|Deryk Engelland credited with hit on Andrew Copp in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:29-1
|Shot missed by Joshua Morrissey
2nd Period 19:28-1
|William Karlsson credited with hit on Jacob Trouba in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:18-1
|Deryk Engelland credited with hit on Adam Lowry in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:12-1
|Shot on goal by Reilly Smith saved by Connor Hellebuyck
2nd Period 19:10-1
|Shot on goal by Jonathan Marchessault saved by Connor Hellebuyck
2nd Period 19:09-1
|Shot on goal by Reilly Smith saved by Connor Hellebuyck
2nd Period 18:59-1
|Shot on goal by Tyler Myers saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 18:34-1
|Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Brandon Tanev in defensive zone
2nd Period 18:31-1
|Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Brandon Tanev in defensive zone
2nd Period 18:23-1
|Reilly Smith shot blocked by Tyler Myers
2nd Period 18:16-1
|Brandon Tanev credited with hit on Jonathan Marchessault in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:08-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:08-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 18:07-1
|Shot on goal by Patrik Laine saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 18:05-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:05-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 18:03-1
|Takeaway by James Neal in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:51-1
|Shot on goal by Erik Haula saved by Connor Hellebuyck
2nd Period 17:49-1
|Takeaway by Erik Haula in neutral zone
2nd Period 17:37-1
|Erik Haula won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:37-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 17:35-1
|Mathieu Perreault credited with hit on Deryk Engelland in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:26-1
|Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 17:26-1
|Penalty to Blake Wheeler 2 minutes for Roughing Cody Eakin
2nd Period 17:26-1
|Penalty to Cody Eakin 2 minutes for Roughing Blake Wheeler
2nd Period 17:26-1
|Penalty to Ryan Carpenter 2 minutes for Roughing Mark Scheifele
2nd Period 17:26-1
|Penalty to Mark Scheifele 2 minutes for Roughing Ryan Carpenter
2nd Period 17:26-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 17:25-1
|Shot on goal by Mark Scheifele saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 17:24-1
|Shot on goal by Blake Wheeler saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 17:14-1
|Mark Scheifele credited with hit on Nate Schmidt in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:11-1
|Giveaway by Colin Miller in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:48-1
|Andrew Copp won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 16:48-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 16:39-1
|Tyler Myers shot blocked by Tomas Nosek
|PP
2nd Period 16:13-1
|Colin Miller credited with hit on Kyle Connor in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 15:51-1
|Bryan Little won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 15:51-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 15:35-1
|Patrik Laine shot blocked by Deryk Engelland
|PP
2nd Period 15:28-1
|Shot missed by Patrik Laine
|PP
2nd Period 15:19-1
|Takeaway by Patrik Laine in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 15:14-1
|Shot on goal by Paul Stastny saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
|PP
2nd Period 14:49-1
|Shot on goal by Reilly Smith saved by Connor Hellebuyck
|PP
2nd Period 14:46-1
|Shot on goal by Blake Wheeler saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
|PP
2nd Period 14:39-1
|Mark Scheifele won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:39-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
2nd Period 14:39-1
|Penalty to Luca Sbisa 2 minutes for Holding Mathieu Perreault
2nd Period 14:35-1
|Shot on goal by Mathieu Perreault saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 14:33-1
|Shot missed by Bryan Little
2nd Period 14:25-1
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare shot blocked by Tyler Myers
2nd Period 14:21-1
|Ben Chiarot credited with hit on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:57-1
|Tyler Myers credited with hit on Ryan Reaves in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:47-1
|Mathieu Perreault credited with hit on Colin Miller in offensive zone
2nd Period 13:39-1
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:39-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
2nd Period 13:32-1
|Bryan Little won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 13:32-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 13:27-1
|Kyle Connor shot blocked by Brayden McNabb
2nd Period 13:26-1
|Takeaway by Kyle Connor in offensive zone
2nd Period 13:21-1
|William Karlsson credited with hit on Tobias Enstrom in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:35-1
|William Karlsson won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:35-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 12:34-1
|Shot missed by Paul Stastny
2nd Period 12:25-1
|Shot missed by Patrik Laine
2nd Period 12:16-1
|Ben Chiarot credited with hit on Tomas Tatar in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:00-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:00-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
|PP
2nd Period 11:44-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 11:44-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
|PP
2nd Period 11:37-1
|Giveaway by Joel Armia in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:23-1
|Blake Wheeler credited with hit on William Karlsson in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 10:21-1
|Shot on goal by Nate Schmidt saved by Connor Hellebuyck
|PP
2nd Period 9:50-1
|Adam Lowry won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:50-1
|Penalty to Mark Scheifele 2 minutes for Slashing Brayden McNabb
2nd Period 9:33-1
|William Karlsson won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:33-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 9:33-1
|Tobias Enstrom shot blocked by Jonathan Marchessault
2nd Period 9:33-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 9:17-1
|Mark Scheifele won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 9:17-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 9:16-1
|Shot on goal by Brandon Tanev saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 9:13-1
|Ryan Carpenter credited with hit on Ben Chiarot in offensive zone
2nd Period 9:09-1
|Tyler Myers credited with hit on Ryan Carpenter in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:49-1
|Paul Stastny credited with hit on Colin Miller in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:42-1
|Ryan Carpenter won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:42-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 8:41-1
|Shot on goal by Bryan Little saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 8:20-1
|Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:20-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 8:13-1
|Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:13-1
|Goal scored by Alex Tuch assisted by James Neal and Nate Schmidt
2nd Period 8:11-1
|Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Connor Hellebuyck
2nd Period 8:05-1
|Takeaway by Nate Schmidt in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:42-1
|Blake Wheeler credited with hit on William Karlsson in offensive zone
2nd Period 7:15-1
|Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Ben Chiarot in offensive zone
2nd Period 7:09-1
|Luca Sbisa shot blocked by Andrew Copp
2nd Period 7:03-1
|Tyler Myers credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:59-1
|Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Tyler Myers in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:47-1
|Joel Armia credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in neutral zone
2nd Period 6:27-1
|Andrew Copp credited with hit on Colin Miller in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:17-1
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 6:17-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass - TV timeout
2nd Period 6:13-1
|James Neal credited with hit on Ben Chiarot in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:10-1
|Ben Chiarot credited with hit on James Neal in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:07-1
|Giveaway by Connor Hellebuyck in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:57-1
|Luca Sbisa credited with hit on Patrik Laine in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:40-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:40-1
|Goal scored by James Neal assisted by Erik Haula
2nd Period 5:39-1
|Takeaway by Erik Haula in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:35-1
|Patrik Laine credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:28-1
|Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:28-1
|Goal scored by Mark Scheifele assisted by Blake Wheeler
2nd Period 5:27-1
|Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Blake Wheeler in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:25-1
|Giveaway by Nate Schmidt in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:18-1
|Mark Scheifele won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:18-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 5:07-1
|Ryan Carpenter won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:07-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 4:56-1
|Mark Scheifele won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 4:56-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 4:55-1
|Jonathan Marchessault shot blocked by Joshua Morrissey
2nd Period 4:49-1
|Shot on goal by Dustin Byfuglien saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 4:37-1
|Shot on goal by Jack Roslovic saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 4:12-1
|Bryan Little won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:12-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 4:10-1
|Shot on goal by Dustin Byfuglien saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 3:57-1
|Bryan Little won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 3:57-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
2nd Period 3:51-1
|Adam Lowry shot blocked by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
2nd Period 3:47-1
|Shot on goal by Adam Lowry saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 3:38-1
|Tomas Nosek credited with hit on Ben Chiarot in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:29-1
|Takeaway by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:25-1
|Andrew Copp won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:25-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 3:21-1
|Reilly Smith shot blocked by Joshua Morrissey
2nd Period 3:20-1
|Jacob Trouba credited with hit on Nate Schmidt in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:16-1
|Shot on goal by Nate Schmidt saved by Connor Hellebuyck
2nd Period 3:05-1
|Jonathan Marchessault won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 3:05-1
|Stoppage - High Stick
2nd Period 2:53-1
|Mark Scheifele won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 2:53-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 2:48-1
|Kyle Connor shot blocked by Nate Schmidt
2nd Period 2:37-1
|Giveaway by Cody Eakin in offensive zone
2nd Period 2:25-1
|Shot missed by Alex Tuch
2nd Period 2:24-1
|Giveaway by Brandon Tanev in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:56-1
|Patrik Laine shot blocked by Luca Sbisa
2nd Period 1:51-1
|Cody Eakin won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 1:51-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 1:51-1
|Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Connor Hellebuyck
2nd Period 1:51-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 1:49-1
|Brandon Tanev credited with hit on James Neal in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:36-1
|Shot on goal by Joel Armia saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
|PP
2nd Period 1:30-1
|Joshua Morrissey credited with hit on Colin Miller in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 1:12-1
|Bryan Little won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 1:12-1
|Stoppage - Offside
|PP
2nd Period 0:52-1
|Blake Wheeler shot blocked by Shea Theodore
|PP
2nd Period 0:42-1
|Shot on goal by Brandon Tanev saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
|PP
2nd Period 0:37-1
|Brandon Tanev shot blocked by Alex Tuch
2nd Period 0:32-1
|Shot on goal by Reilly Smith saved by Connor Hellebuyck
|PP
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Adam Lowry won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
|PP
1st Period 19:58-1
|James Neal shot blocked by Dustin Byfuglien
|PP
1st Period 19:35-1
|Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 19:35-1
|Penalty to Mathieu Perreault 2 minutes for Tripping Nate Schmidt
1st Period 19:35-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 19:17-1
|Shot on goal by Joshua Morrissey saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
1st Period 19:12-1
|Jacob Trouba shot blocked by Jonathan Marchessault
1st Period 19:00-1
|Mathieu Perreault credited with hit on Brayden McNabb in offensive zone
1st Period 18:55-1
|Jack Roslovic credited with hit on William Karlsson in neutral zone
1st Period 18:46-1
|Jack Roslovic credited with hit on Brayden McNabb in offensive zone
1st Period 18:41-1
|William Karlsson won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 18:41-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 18:34-1
|Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Mark Scheifele in defensive zone
1st Period 18:22-1
|Takeaway by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in offensive zone
1st Period 18:03-1
|Shot missed by Mark Scheifele
1st Period 18:00-1
|Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Kyle Connor in defensive zone
1st Period 17:51-1
|Takeaway by Tomas Nosek in offensive zone
1st Period 17:40-1
|Paul Stastny credited with hit on Deryk Engelland in offensive zone
1st Period 17:33-1
|Deryk Engelland shot blocked by Paul Stastny
1st Period 17:02-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 17:02-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
|PP
1st Period 16:40-1
|Shot missed by Colin Miller
|PP
1st Period 16:38-1
|Shot on goal by Nate Schmidt saved by Connor Hellebuyck
|PP
1st Period 16:26-1
|Erik Haula shot blocked by Jacob Trouba
|PP
1st Period 15:40-1
|Erik Haula won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 15:40-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
1st Period 15:40-1
|Shot on goal by William Karlsson saved by Connor Hellebuyck
|PP
1st Period 15:16-1
|Shot missed by Jonathan Marchessault
|PP
1st Period 14:56-1
|Giveaway by Jonathan Marchessault in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 14:50-1
|William Karlsson won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 14:50-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
1st Period 14:50-1
|Penalty to Joshua Morrissey 2 minutes for Holding Tomas Tatar
1st Period 14:45-1
|Takeaway by Erik Haula in offensive zone
1st Period 14:40-1
|Erik Haula shot blocked by Jacob Trouba
1st Period 14:37-1
|Brandon Tanev credited with hit on Tomas Tatar in defensive zone
1st Period 14:32-1
|Erik Haula shot blocked by Jacob Trouba
1st Period 13:57-1
|Joel Armia shot blocked by Luca Sbisa
1st Period 13:54-1
|Giveaway by Alex Tuch in defensive zone
1st Period 13:31-1
|Adam Lowry credited with hit on Deryk Engelland in offensive zone
1st Period 13:18-1
|Adam Lowry won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 13:18-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 13:17-1
|Shot on goal by Erik Haula saved by Connor Hellebuyck
|PP
1st Period 12:57-1
|Bryan Little shot blocked by Colin Miller
|PP
1st Period 12:18-1
|Tomas Nosek credited with hit on Blake Wheeler in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 11:43-1
|Shot missed by Dustin Byfuglien
|PP
1st Period 11:17-1
|Shot missed by Blake Wheeler
|PP
1st Period 11:10-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 11:10-1
|Penalty to Erik Haula 2 minutes for Tripping Joshua Morrissey
1st Period 10:48-1
|Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Ben Chiarot in defensive zone
1st Period 10:30-1
|Giveaway by Luca Sbisa in defensive zone
1st Period 10:18-1
|Ben Chiarot credited with hit on Ryan Reaves in neutral zone
1st Period 10:09-1
|Mathieu Perreault won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 10:09-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout
1st Period 10:08-1
|Adam Lowry shot blocked by Ryan Reaves
1st Period 9:36-1
|Adam Lowry credited with hit on William Karlsson in offensive zone
1st Period 9:05-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Carpenter saved by Connor Hellebuyck
1st Period 8:43-1
|Cody Eakin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 8:43-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 8:41-1
|Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Blake Wheeler in offensive zone
1st Period 8:11-1
|Cody Eakin won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 8:11-1
|Stoppage - Offside
1st Period 8:08-1
|Alex Tuch credited with hit on Patrik Laine in offensive zone
1st Period 7:56-1
|Erik Haula credited with hit on Brandon Tanev in offensive zone
1st Period 7:52-1
|Patrik Laine credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in defensive zone
1st Period 7:45-1
|Erik Haula won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 7:45-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
1st Period 7:43-1
|Paul Stastny credited with hit on Alex Tuch in defensive zone
1st Period 7:37-1
|Giveaway by Alex Tuch in offensive zone
1st Period 7:18-1
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare shot blocked by Dustin Byfuglien
1st Period 6:46-1
|Dustin Byfuglien credited with hit on Ryan Reaves in defensive zone
1st Period 6:26-1
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 6:26-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 6:04-1
|Kyle Connor credited with hit on Nate Schmidt in offensive zone
1st Period 5:51-1
|Shot on goal by Nate Schmidt saved by Connor Hellebuyck
1st Period 5:47-1
|William Karlsson won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 5:47-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
1st Period 5:46-1
|Jonathan Marchessault shot blocked by Dustin Byfuglien
1st Period 5:36-1
|William Karlsson credited with hit on Andrew Copp in neutral zone
1st Period 5:19-1
|Joel Armia shot blocked by Shea Theodore
1st Period 4:56-1
|Shot on goal by Adam Lowry saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
1st Period 4:51-1
|Shot on goal by Joel Armia saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
1st Period 4:27-1
|Bryan Little credited with hit on Colin Miller in offensive zone
1st Period 4:13-1
|Cody Eakin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 4:13-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 4:12-1
|Shot on goal by Shea Theodore saved by Connor Hellebuyck
1st Period 3:41-1
|Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Connor Hellebuyck
1st Period 3:27-1
|Giveaway by Tyler Myers in defensive zone
1st Period 3:01-1
|Blake Wheeler credited with hit on Brayden McNabb in offensive zone
1st Period 2:38-1
|William Karlsson won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 2:38-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 2:37-1
|Shot on goal by Shea Theodore saved by Connor Hellebuyck
1st Period 2:35-1
|Takeaway by Shea Theodore in offensive zone
1st Period 2:32-1
|Shea Theodore shot blocked by Joshua Morrissey
1st Period 2:26-1
|Adam Lowry credited with hit on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in defensive zone
1st Period 2:21-1
|Andrew Copp credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in offensive zone
1st Period 2:17-1
|Adam Lowry credited with hit on Tomas Nosek in offensive zone
1st Period 2:06-1
|Shot missed by Joel Armia
1st Period 2:05-1
|Takeaway by Colin Miller in defensive zone
1st Period 2:04-1
|Giveaway by Luca Sbisa in defensive zone
1st Period 1:05-1
|Dustin Byfuglien credited with hit on Erik Haula in defensive zone
1st Period 0:35-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:35-1
|Goal scored by Jonathan Marchessault assisted by Brayden McNabb
1st Period 0:32-1
|Takeaway by Brayden McNabb in neutral zone
1st Period 0:26-1
|Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Blake Wheeler in offensive zone
1st Period 0:10-1
|Shot on goal by Jonathan Marchessault saved by Connor Hellebuyck
1st Period 0:00-1
|Jonathan Marchessault won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period