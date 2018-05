1st Period

1st Period 17:28 -1 Shot on goal by Mathieu Perreault saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 19:33 -1 Jacob Trouba credited with hit on Jonathan Marchessault in neutral zone

1st Period 19:28 -1 Giveaway by Shea Theodore in defensive zone

1st Period 19:12 -1 Takeaway by Kyle Connor in offensive zone

1st Period 19:08 -1 Shot missed by Dustin Byfuglien

1st Period 18:58 -1 Kyle Connor shot blocked by Deryk Engelland

1st Period 18:48 -1 Shot missed by James Neal

1st Period 18:45 -1 Giveaway by Kyle Connor in defensive zone

1st Period 18:30 -1 Shot on goal by Erik Haula saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 18:18 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 18:18 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

1st Period 18:11 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 18:11 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 18:06 -1 Shot on goal by Kyle Connor saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 18:04 -1 Shot on goal by Blake Wheeler saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 17:42 -1 Brayden McNabb credited with hit on Jack Roslovic in defensive zone

1st Period 17:37 -1 Takeaway by Bryan Little in offensive zone

1st Period 17:21 -1 Jack Roslovic credited with hit on Brayden McNabb in offensive zone

1st Period 17:14 -1 William Karlsson won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 17:14 -1 Goal scored by Joshua Morrissey assisted by Bryan Little

1st Period 17:12 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 17:12 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 17:11 -1 Shot on goal by Nikolaj Ehlers saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 17:01 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 17:01 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 16:13 -1 Shot on goal by Joe Morrow saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 16:03 -1 Shot missed by Joe Morrow

1st Period 16:02 -1 Takeaway by Joe Morrow in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 14:43 -1 Shot missed by Nikolaj Ehlers

PP 1st Period 14:29 -1 Shot missed by Bryan Little

PP 1st Period 13:52 -1 Shot on goal by Dustin Byfuglien saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 1st Period 13:45 -1 Shot missed by Patrik Laine

PP 1st Period 13:16 -1 Giveaway by Deryk Engelland in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 12:47 -1 William Karlsson won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 12:47 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

1st Period 12:47 -1 Penalty to Colin Miller 2 minutes for Interference Nikolaj Ehlers

1st Period 12:45 -1 Shot on goal by Dustin Byfuglien saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 12:35 -1 Dustin Byfuglien shot blocked by Colin Miller

1st Period 12:17 -1 Colin Miller credited with hit on Nikolaj Ehlers in defensive zone

1st Period 11:52 -1 Tyler Myers shot blocked by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

1st Period 11:43 -1 Brandon Tanev credited with hit on Tomas Nosek in offensive zone

1st Period 11:36 -1 Cody Eakin credited with hit on Dmitry Kulikov in neutral zone

1st Period 10:36 -1 Giveaway by Erik Haula in defensive zone

1st Period 10:35 -1 Shot on goal by Blake Wheeler saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 10:31 -1 Shot on goal by Jacob Trouba saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 10:04 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 10:04 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 9:55 -1 Shot missed by Reilly Smith

1st Period 9:52 -1 Joe Morrow credited with hit on Reilly Smith in neutral zone

1st Period 9:38 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 9:38 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 9:37 -1 Shot on goal by Dustin Byfuglien saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 9:34 -1 Jack Roslovic won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 9:34 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 9:10 -1 William Karlsson won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 9:10 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

1st Period 7:54 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 7:54 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 7:52 -1 Shot on goal by Joel Armia saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 7:40 -1 Joe Morrow credited with hit on Alex Tuch in offensive zone

1st Period 7:38 -1 Adam Lowry credited with hit on Deryk Engelland in offensive zone

1st Period 7:21 -1 Alex Tuch won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 7:21 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd - TV timeout

1st Period 7:14 -1 Jacob Trouba credited with hit on Colin Miller in defensive zone

1st Period 7:06 -1 Shot on goal by Jonathan Marchessault saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 7:02 -1 Takeaway by Reilly Smith in offensive zone

1st Period 6:47 -1 Reilly Smith shot blocked by Jacob Trouba

1st Period 6:21 -1 Shot missed by Tomas Nosek

1st Period 6:12 -1 Tomas Nosek credited with hit on Dmitry Kulikov in neutral zone

1st Period 6:02 -1 Shot on goal by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 5:55 -1 Shot on goal by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 5:28 -1 Shot on goal by Joe Morrow saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 5:26 -1 Shot missed by Nikolaj Ehlers

1st Period 5:21 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:21 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 5:11 -1 Cody Eakin won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 5:11 -1 Goal scored by Alex Tuch assisted by Ryan Carpenter

1st Period 5:09 -1 Giveaway by Joshua Morrissey in defensive zone

1st Period 4:51 -1 Giveaway by Bryan Little in defensive zone

1st Period 4:47 -1 Shot missed by Nate Schmidt

PP 1st Period 4:42 -1 Colin Miller shot blocked by Joshua Morrissey

PP 1st Period 4:30 -1 Joshua Morrissey credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 3:51 -1 Nate Schmidt shot blocked by Blake Wheeler

PP 1st Period 3:47 -1 David Perron won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 3:47 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 3:45 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Connor Hellebuyck

PP 1st Period 3:19 -1 Shea Theodore shot blocked by Brandon Tanev

PP 1st Period 3:07 -1 Giveaway by Adam Lowry in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 2:43 -1 Alex Tuch won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 2:43 -1 Penalty to Dustin Byfuglien 2 minutes for Slashing Tomas Nosek

1st Period 2:41 -1 Shot missed by Luca Sbisa

1st Period 2:35 -1 Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Jack Roslovic in offensive zone

1st Period 2:32 -1 Giveaway by Jack Roslovic in defensive zone

1st Period 2:31 -1 Tomas Nosek credited with hit on Bryan Little in offensive zone

1st Period 2:06 -1 Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 1:29 -1 Shea Theodore shot blocked by Patrik Laine

1st Period 1:25 -1 Cody Eakin won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:25 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 1:14 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 1:14 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 0:40 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 0:40 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 0:19 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 0:19 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 0:18 -1 Shot on goal by Jonathan Marchessault saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 0:00 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in neutral zone