Top NHL draft prospects: 81-100

The 2017 NHL draft class is one without the fanfare of the prior two seasons, due to the lack of bona fide elite prospects at the very top of the class. That doesn't mean the class is devoid of talent, but everything gets shifted downwards without a player like Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews for the taking.

Without a true top talent or two, players that would usually be selected No. 3-6 go at the top, players who would normally go in the teens are in the discussion in the top 10 and so on throughout the first round. The result is a draft class that is projected to be below average.

While discussions with many sources in the industry take place to gather information, the rankings, profiles and analysis are completely my own, and reflect my opinion of who I believe the top prospects in the draft class are. These may differ from the industry -- at times in a significant manner. This is not a projection of what will transpire on draft day in Chicago; for that, be sure to check out my forthcoming mock draft.

We'll kick off my ranking of the top 100 prospects with a look at Nos. 81-100, and will reveal an additional 20 each day until the full list publishes on May 19.