Insider

The 2017 NHL draft class is one without the fanfare of the prior two seasons due to the lack of bona fide elite prospects at the very top of the class. That doesn't mean the class is devoid of talent, but everything gets shifted downward without a player like Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews for the taking.

When it comes to the guys with the cool masks standing in front of the nets, this year's goalie class is about average.

Top goalie prospect Jake Oettinger is projected to be a high second-round pick, with a chance of sneaking into the first round. Most of the industry has rallied behind Oettinger, but I think Michael DiPietro is a reasonable choice as the top goaltender as well.

One of the biggest wild cards of the entire draft class is Daniil Tarasov, who could be argued into the top two on my board -- or could go in the seventh round. Here are my top 10 goalies, along with some honorable mentions: