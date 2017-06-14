Best value bets for the 2018 Stanley Cup

Beyond the excitement of Patric Hornqvist's third-period Stanley Cup clincher in Game 6, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Nashville Predators for their second straight title, hockey fans are now faced with the reality that a long, hockey-less summer awaits them.
However, it's never too early to look ahead to next season, especially if you want to seize value on future Stanley Cup bets.
We are nearly a full year in advance of another team hoisting the Stanley Cup, so today is no time for betting the favorites. Wait on those for a later time, when the playoff picture is much clearer. You won't lose much on value.
On the other hand, now is a terrific time to place early value bets. Here's a look at five teams to consider during these summer months: