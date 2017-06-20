Insider

Once the expansion draft is over and the Vegas Golden Knights have an active roster, the other 30 teams will be able to fully assess their strengths and weaknesses heading into the entry draft, which takes place June 23 and 24.

Editor's Picks Top 100 NHL draft prospects for 2017 Who are the top players available for the 2017 NHL draft on June 23-24 in Chicago? We rank them 1-100 here.

Full coverage: 2017 NHL draft The NHL world descends upon Chicago for the weekend of June 23 and 24 for the 2017 draft. Get all you need to know in one place.

Why the Penguins are Cup favorites for 2018 Sports books have installed the Penguins as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2018. We explore the numbers to find out why a three-peat isn't that crazy of a suggestion and examine the six teams that will mount the biggest challenge to them. 2 Related

With each club's GM on hand and everybody in the mood to improve, the draft often acts as a pseudo trade deadline. The biggest deal in recent memory was back in 2009, when future Hall of Famer Chris Pronger was dealt from the Anaheim Ducks to the Philadelphia Flyers minutes before the first pick. So there's a chance that a blockbuster trade will be made before Gary Bettman announces the No. 1 overall selection.

And with a multitude of teams in their "winning window" and the salary cap staying stagnant, many teams will be on the hunt for the right deal.

What could the biggest deal of draft day look like? Here are five that make sense: