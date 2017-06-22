Final 2017 NHL mock draft

Insider

I've ranked the top 100 skater prospects, the top 10 goalies, the top prospect at every skill and assessed where this year's top prospects rank against other recent top prospects.

What follows here is my projection for the first round of the 2017 draft, taking place Friday night in Chicago.

To reiterate, this is not my preference and ranking of various prospects. In fact, my opinion differs substantially on several players listed here. Rather, this is simply what I believe will happen on Friday based on discussions with scouts and executives all season.

Note that while there will be trades before and during the draft, the official mock draft rule book states that I don't include any of my own design here.