        <
        >
          Insider

          Projections for the Golden Knights in 2017-18

          Marc-Andre Fleury, Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb and Jason Garrison, left to right, were among the players chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Did they pick the best roster possible? Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images
          9:00 PM ET
          • Rob VollmanSpecial to ESPN.com
            Close
              Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman is ESPN Insider's armchair GM, exploring how modern statistics can inform front-office decisions.
            Follow on Twitter

          When Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee began the expansion draft process on June 18, he might have been overwhelmed by the possibilities. There were so many different directions he could have gone in to craft an identity for the NHL's newest team, each one with its own unique set of strengths and weaknesses.

          In the end, McPhee went all-in for a model that builds toward the future. He accumulated a lot of picks and prospects in exchange for passing on some quality young players, and accepting and/or selecting several older players on pricey contracts.

          It might be hard to argue against a strategy that allows for so many future opportunities, but a closer look at the numbers highlights the opportunity he had to craft one of the league's better blue lines, making the Golden Knights a potential playoff team in their inaugural season.

          As it stands, the numbers confirm the Golden Knights might not be very competitive out of the gate.

          Where exactly are they projected to land in the standings, and what could McPhee & Co. have done differently to optimize this singular opportunity?

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.