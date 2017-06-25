Way-too-early 2018 NHL draft rankings

Insider

The 2017 NHL draft has been completed, and graded. But that's old news. What say we take a look at the top players available for next year's draft?

The 2018 class is not a blow-you-away group; as of now, it looks about average to slightly above average. Joe Veleno's simply okay 16-year-old season keeps this from having the shine I thought 2018 would have had judging things one year ago.

Players like Rasmus Dahlin or Andrei Svechnikov could be true front-line talents in the NHL, and Veleno isn't far behind.

Here's how they rank as of one year out from the big night: