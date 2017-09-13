Insider

In the future, we might look back at the 2016-17 class of rookies as one of the best the NHL has ever seen.

Editor's Picks The biggest losers of the NHL offseason From depleted depth in Washington and Pittsburgh to a lack of defensive improvements elsewhere, these teams, players and coaches now seem further from a Stanley Cup.

Top 100 NHL prospects for 2017-18 Who are the top rookie-eligible players heading into the 2017-18 NHL season? An American-born Coyote and Canadian-born Islander both make the top 3. We rank them 1-100 here, plus the top 20 goalie prospects.

Guide to every NHL team's prospects An in-depth examination of all 31 NHL prospect groups -- including each team's top 10 and their impact this season -- shows that the Flyers could soon be back among the East's top contenders. 2 Related

Only a year removed from Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel owning the spotlight, the 2016 No. 1 and No. 2 picks put on a show in their debuts. And they were hardly the only ones. Fans around the league saw the emergence of exciting rookie scorers, top-pairing defensemen and even a franchise goalie.

But every season, some of the top rookies from the previous campaign hit a wall. Whether it's because opponents adapt or because coaches put more on the shoulders of their young players or simply a regression to the mean, the sophomore slump can be "a thing" in the NHL.

In 2015-16, for example, Arizona winger Anthony Duclair looked like a rising star, putting up 44 points in his rookie campaign. He followed that strong start with just five goals and 10 assists in 58 games in 2016-17 and saw his shooting percentage drop from 19.0 percent to 6.6.

On the other hand, we also saw McDavid rocket from a strong start as a rookie to winning the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

How will the historically good 2016-17 class fair in their sophomore seasons? We're breaking out the Sophomore Slump Threat Index:

Green: Not a candidate for a sophomore slump

Yellow: Sophomore slump a possibility

Red: Good chance of sophomore slump

Top five Calder Trophy finalists

Auston Matthews, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Key 2016-17 stats: 82 games, 40 goals, 29 assists, league-leading 32 even-strength goals, 14.3 percent shooting percentage

Threat level: