NHL coaches under the most pressure entering 2017-18

NHL teams have become notorious for being quick to fire head coaches.

From the start of training camp ahead of the 2016-17 season to this year's camp opening, there are different coaches in Dallas, Florida, Montreal, Boston, New York (Islanders), St. Louis, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buffalo and Arizona.

Several of last season's firings came at midseason in the heat of a playoff race, so nobody can truly feel secure coaching an NHL team, but some coaches are under more pressure than others to get off to a hot start.

Let's look at the six bench bosses who open the 2017-18 season on the hot seat:

Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning