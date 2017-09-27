Insider

One of the effects of the NHL's salary-cap system is the elimination of a "middle class."

Most teams' cap dollars are spent on either big-money, proven stars such as Chicago's Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews or on young scorers such as Connor McDavid, who get wrapped up in long-term contracts early in their careers. Role players have had trouble finding a decent paycheck. To wit, there are more players with cap hits above $7.5 million than there are players with cap hits between $3 and $4 million.

But the ensuing production hasn't always proven to be worth the big-money deal. Here we look at 10 players whose cap hits are likely to outweigh their outputs for the 2017-18 season.