        <
        >
          Insider

          The NHL's most questionable contracts for 2017-18

          Rick Nash, left, and Henrik Lundqvist will account for $16.3 million in cap space this season. Will the production match the price tag? Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
          7:10 AM ET

          One of the effects of the NHL's salary-cap system is the elimination of a "middle class."

          Most teams' cap dollars are spent on either big-money, proven stars such as Chicago's Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews or on young scorers such as Connor McDavid, who get wrapped up in long-term contracts early in their careers. Role players have had trouble finding a decent paycheck. To wit, there are more players with cap hits above $7.5 million than there are players with cap hits between $3 and $4 million.

          But the ensuing production hasn't always proven to be worth the big-money deal. Here we look at 10 players whose cap hits are likely to outweigh their outputs for the 2017-18 season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.