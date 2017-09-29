One key stat for all 31 NHL teams

Insider

As we close in on the 2017-18 NHL season, it's a good time to look back at last year's numbers to see what we can learn about the direction each team could take this season.

What do the stats tell us about the impact that offseason additions, coaching changes and young players will make? Let's have a look:

Metropolitan Division

Washington Capitals

2016-17 record: 55-19-8

Key stat: 48 goals between the departed Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams

Washington isn't done being a contender yet, but the road to getting Alex Ovechkin a Stanley Cup won't be any easier after trading Johansson to New Jersey and losing Williams to free agency. The Caps will also be minus defenseman Nate Schmidt, after Vegas selected him in the expansion draft, and offensively tilted blueliner Kevin Shattenkirk, who signed with the Rangers.