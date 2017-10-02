        <
          Impact rookies for the 2017-18 season

          Clayton Keller has produced wherever he has played. That's good news for a Coyotes team looking to take the next step toward contention. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
          7:30 AM ET
          • Chris PetersSpecial to ESPN
          Following in the footsteps of the past two rookie classes in the NHL is a tall order for the first-year players in 2017-18. After being spoiled with debuts by Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel in 2015-16 and the massive seasons by Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and so many others in 2016-17, there isn't as much of a wow factor this season. Still, the incoming class has plenty of intrigue.

          As the NHL continues to skew younger, it seems that more and more rookies have a chance to make a bigger impact right away. Several players from the most recent draft are pushing for NHL spots, and a host of 2016 picks are making a great case as well.

          Here's a look at some of the rookies who will make an impact with their teams this season:

