          Players trending up, down for every Western Conference team

          Rickard Rakell, Corey Perry and the rest of the Ducks are a popular pick to reach the Stanley Cup Final. But that doesn't mean everyone's career is trending in the right direction heading into this season. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
          11:12 AM ET

          Whether you are an NHL general manager or a fantasy hockey player, one of the most important skills to maintain a strong roster is being able to spot trends. Is a young player about to take off? Is an older player about to decline? These trends affect decisions -- and a mistake could lead to time on the golf course while others are in the postseason.

          After checking in on the 16 Eastern Conference teams on Monday, let's have a look at one player on each Western Conference team who is ready to take the next step forward, and one that is about to fade.

