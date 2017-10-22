The world's best teams for watching hockey prospects

Insider

With early-season rosters pretty much set, we have a good idea where everyone is going to be playing. That also gives us a great idea of which teams are loaded with prospects to start the season.

With the way hockey is set up, you can find teams at all different levels that are loaded with prospects, from the top minor league farm teams to European pro clubs to the junior ranks to the NCAA. Even as the NHL skews younger, the lower levels continue to be teeming with players worth monitoring.

Here is a look at some of the top teams when it comes to watching prospects this season:

Boston University (NCAA, Hockey East)

Key prospects: Brady Tkachuk (2018), Shane Bowers (OTT), Jake Oettinger (DAL), Dante Fabbro (NSH), Jordan Greenway (MIN), Brandon Hickey (CGY), Chad Krys (CHI), John MacLeod (TB), Patrick Harper (NSH), David Farrance (NSH), Kasper Kotkansalo (DET), Logan Cockerill (NYI), Cam Crotty (ARI)

If you're looking for a high volume of drafted prospects, Boston University has you covered. The Terriers have been dominating on the recruiting trail under head coach David Quinn. There are three first-round draft picks -- defenseman Dante Fabbro, goalie Jake Oettinger and center Shane Bowers -- on the roster, and a 2018 draft-eligible in Brady Tkachuk who is a projected top-five pick.

On top of the players with first-round pedigree, BU boasts junior winger Jordan Greenway, who is in the mix for the 2018 U.S. Olympic team. Additionally, Predators prospect Patrick Harper should be in the mix for the Hobey Baker award as a sophomore. Senior defenseman Brandon Hickey has big-time NHL upside while anchoring a blue line that boasts seven drafted players, each of whom were selected in the third round or earlier.

As good as this BU team is right now, they also had two of this season's early Calder Trophy favorites -- Clayton Keller (ARI) and Charlie McAvoy (BOS) -- on the roster in 2016-17 and Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel the year before that. The Terriers have always churned out pro prospects, but these last few years have been ridiculous.