          Small-sample stars, stragglers: Which trends will continue?

          After a Norris Trophy campaign in 2016-17, Brent Burns has zero goals on 32 shots this season. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire
          11:44 AM ET

          No matter how many times we see hot and cold streaks come and go in hockey, there is always a tendency to jump to conclusions when early-season results either exceed or fall short of our expectations.

          Having an eye for whether small-sample stats are indicative of things to come can be the difference between winning and losing, whether it's in the form of a coach giving more or less ice time or a general manager making a move.

          But how can you know which direction a player's arrow is pointing? There are many factors to consider and every situation is different. Is the cause of a strong or weak start to the year based on luck? Teammates? Ice time? Or is it a sign of the player's trajectory?

          Let's have a look at examples of this season's hottest and slowest starts and what's in store for them down the road:

