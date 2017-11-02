        <
          Ranking all 15 Western Conference coaching staffs in tiers

          One of the NHL's more accomplished and experienced head coaches, Ken Hitchcock is looking to deliver another Stanley Cup to Dallas. Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images
          7:25 AM ET
          Rob VollmanSpecial to ESPN.com
              Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman is ESPN Insider's armchair GM, exploring how modern statistics can inform front-office decisions.
          As projected, an experienced and accomplished new coaching staff helped the Minnesota Wild vault up the standings from 87 points in 2015-16 to a franchise record 106 points in 2016-17. And, so far in 2017-18, the Vegas Golden Knights are demonstrating the wisdom of filling coaching vacancies with proven names.

          Using a methodology introduced for the 2009-10 season, and explained in more detail in our 2015-16 edition, it is possible to objectively measure the experience and past success of each team's coaching staff at a high level.

          How do things shape up for the 2017-18 season in the Western Conference? We'll examine those 15 teams here and place each staff into a specific tier:

          • Tier 1: Accomplished

          • Tier 2: Experienced

          • Tier 3: Balanced

          • Tier 4: Inexperienced or underachieving

