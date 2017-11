Insider

The NHL's first month has brought along all kinds of excitement with scoring up across the league and the standings starting to take shape.

Today more than ever, fans have opportunities to watch teams all over the NHL, rather than just focusing on their home club. Access to more hockey, however, brings about tough decisions. Who should you watch on a nightly basis? Which teams will bring the most entertainment value for your buck?

There are different ways to grade excitement level, whether it's by a team excelling offensively or playing wide-open, pond-hockey-style games or simply by having a feel-good story. Thus far there are few teams that stand out above the rest for entertainment value. Let's have a look: