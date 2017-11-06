        <
        >
          Insider

          What the Matt Duchene trade means for the Avalanche's future

          Samuel Girard, one of the young players acquired by the Avalanche in the Matt Duchene trade, made the Predators' roster to begin the season, contributing three points in five games. John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images
          1:23 PM ET
          • Chris PetersSpecial to ESPN
            Close
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
            Follow on Twitter

          The Colorado Avalanche made the most of a difficult situation, with general manager Joe Sakic's patience paying off in dealing away Matt Duchene. This was going to be too big of a trade for his team's future to jump at the first deal that came along, and it appears he did pretty well with it.

          As a result, the Avs acquired quality prospects in Samuel Girard and Vladislav Kamenev from the Nashville Predators, first-round pick Shane Bowers and goalie Andrew Hammond from the Ottawa Senators. The Avalanche also now have a first-round pick in 2018 (which could turn into a 2019 first-round pick if Ottawa gets a top-10 selection, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman) and a 2019 third-round pick from the Sens, and a 2018 second-round pick from the Preds. They'll have four total picks in the top two rounds of the 2018 draft, which is looking pretty strong at this point.

          Let's take a deeper look at what exactly they'll be getting in terms of the specific players acquired, and also what it means for their pipeline:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.