Insider

The Colorado Avalanche made the most of a difficult situation, with general manager Joe Sakic's patience paying off in dealing away Matt Duchene. This was going to be too big of a trade for his team's future to jump at the first deal that came along, and it appears he did pretty well with it.

As a result, the Avs acquired quality prospects in Samuel Girard and Vladislav Kamenev from the Nashville Predators, first-round pick Shane Bowers and goalie Andrew Hammond from the Ottawa Senators. The Avalanche also now have a first-round pick in 2018 (which could turn into a 2019 first-round pick if Ottawa gets a top-10 selection, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman) and a 2019 third-round pick from the Sens, and a 2018 second-round pick from the Preds. They'll have four total picks in the top two rounds of the 2018 draft, which is looking pretty strong at this point.

Let's take a deeper look at what exactly they'll be getting in terms of the specific players acquired, and also what it means for their pipeline: