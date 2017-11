Insider

The 2017-18 NHL season is fast approaching the quarter mark, and several teams who were perceived to be locks for the playoffs are currently outside the postseason picture, including Anaheim, Chicago, Edmonton, Minnesota and Montreal.

In each case, we'll identify one major cause for each of these team's struggles, make a recommendation for a new strategy, deployment, or acquisition that might address that primary concern, and assess the team's chances of climbing back into a playoff position.