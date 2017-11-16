        <
          NHL rookie rankings: Everyone is chasing Clayton Keller

          There hasn't been a ton to cheer about for Coyotes fans this season, but Clayton Keller sure looks like a foundational piece as the club builds towards the future. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
          8:55 AM ET
          • Chris PetersSpecial to ESPN
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
          As expected, the trend of a high number of rookies making an immediate impact with their NHL teams is continuing in 2017-18. The smoothness of transition for these youngsters speaks a lot to the improving talent pool across the world, which is great for the long-term health and entertainment value of the game.

          After the spectacular debuts over the last two years of players like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine, Jack Eichel, Artemi Panarin, Zach Werenski and more, it appeared that this year's rookies would shine a little less brightly, or perhaps not generate the hype of their most recent predecessors. While the preseason hype train was fairly subdued in comparison, several players in this year's class have grabbed the hockey world's attention, none more so than Clayton Keller.

          The 19-year-old rookie from the St. Louis area has been a scoring machine for the Arizona Coyotes. Keller's speed, skill and offensive sense has put the league on notice. His brilliance is obscured, rather notably, by the disastrous start to the season for the Coyotes. Amid a putrid 2-15-3 record, Keller is giving fans in the desert something worth watching.

