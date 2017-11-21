Insider

Now that we're at the quarter mark of the NHL season, or at least most teams are, there will be a lot of retrospectives on how things have gone so far at the NHL level. But how are things going beneath the surface with each team's prospects?

We'll be checking in with each team's entire system soon, but I wanted to take a look at each club's highest performing prospect to this point in the season. This isn't to say these players have jumped to the top of the prospect charts for their respective organizations, but it's always interesting to see which players have impressed so far.

So let's take a look at the top performances this season for all 31 orgs:

Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry, LW, University of Denver (NCHC)

Age: 20 | Drafted: No. 148, 2015

Last year's World Junior Championship hero has only continued to build on his talent in his three campaigns at DU. He currently leads the NCAA with 23 points in just 12 games this season. The skilled junior is likely among the college players who will make the U.S. Men's Olympic Team.

Arizona Coyotes: Tyler Steenbergen, LW, Swift Current Broncos (AHL)

Age: 19 | Drafted: No. 129, 2017

While Dylan Strome has been performing marvelously at the AHL level after being sent down earlier this season, Steenbergen's exploits beg for the spotlight as he is putting up cartoonish numbers so far in the WHL. Playing alongside Aleksi Heponiemi -- who is also on this list -- Steenbergen has a staggering 31 goals in 21 games for the Broncos. The 2017 fifth-rounder has great speed and finds the soft areas of the ice well. He also has a spectacular linemate in Heponiemi. Averaging nearly a goal and a half per game has put Steenbergen on Hockey Canada's radar for the World Junior Championship, but despite the great numbers he is not a lock. Regardless, this is a player who warrants extra eyeballs throughout the season.