          The best-, worst-value free agent deals in the NHL this season

          After signing a six-year, $40 million deal this offseason, David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in scoring, with 17 points in 19 games. Adam Pantozzi/NHLI via Getty Images
          12:17 PM ET
          • Rob VollmanSpecial to ESPN.com
              Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman is ESPN Insider's armchair GM, exploring how modern statistics can inform front-office decisions.
          Having reached the quarter mark of the 2017-18 season, it's time to review the summer's most notable free agent signings for early indications of success.

          Studying all the significant free agent contracts signed since July 1, some have already paid dividends, while others are yet to work out. And, some of them are projected to achieve good value over the long term, while others are not.

          Based on those two criteria, we can divide them into four categories:

          • Free agents who are off to strong starts, and who are expected to continue to provide good value

          • Those off to promising starts, but who may regress in the long run

          • Those who are initially struggling, but who should eventually come around

          • Contracts whose risk is already becoming obvious

