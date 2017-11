Insider

With the trade deadline still months away and the 2018 offseason far out of mind for most hockey fans, it might seem premature to look at the 2018 crop of free agents.

But in the coming months, teams will be making plans for their unrestricted free agents. Should they sign UFAs to long-term deals? Trade them at the deadline? Let things play out?

Let's have a look at the top impending free agents set to hit the market and see what the future might hold: