          NHL expectations vs. reality ratings: Who's better, worse and what's next

          Not many folks outside the Kings' dressing room believed that they'd be in the mix for the Pacific division crown this season, but that's just where they are after the first quarter of the campaign. AP Photo/Paul Sancya
          7:10 AM ET
          • Rob VollmanSpecial to ESPN.com
              Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman is ESPN Insider's armchair GM, exploring how modern statistics can inform front-office decisions.
          Having reached the quarter mark of the 2017-18 season, it's time to review our preseason expectations of each team, see how they match up with reality and project what to expect the rest of the way.

          Anaheim Ducks

          Expectation: In the hunt for a sixth consecutive Pacific division crown
          Reality: Tied for fourth-last in the Western Conference

          Injuries have hit the Ducks hard, especially on the blue line and to the team's top two centers, Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler, who have been replaced with journeymen Chris Wagner and Derek Grant. Consequently, the Ducks rank 29th with an adjusted Corsi for percentage of 45.11, according to Puck On Net.

          Looking ahead: The Ducks will struggle to stay within striking distance of the playoffs even after Getzlaf and Kesler return in the new year.

