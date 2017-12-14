Prospect progress report: Pacific Division

Insider

The Pacific Division has not played out at all like we thought it would this season, with the Golden Knights surprising the way they have in a good way and the Oilers doing the same in a bad way. What will be interesting to see is how this division looks over the next few years, as it is certainly not the deepest when it comes to high-end prospects.

That said, there are a number of intriguing players beneath the NHL level throughout the Pacific, with Vancouver boasting one of the deepest groups. Here's a look at what has been going on in the prospect pipelines for each team in the Pacific Division, including our way-too-early 2018-19 watch for players who can make an impact a year from now.

If you missed any previous editions, it's not too late! Click forward for the Atlantic Division, the Metropolitan Division and the Central Division, respectively.