          Prospect progress report: Pacific Division

          The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Canucks prospect Elias Pettersson is leading the SHL in scoring at age 19. Dave Reginek/Getty Images
          7:10 AM ET
          Chris Peters
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst.
          The Pacific Division has not played out at all like we thought it would this season, with the Golden Knights surprising the way they have in a good way and the Oilers doing the same in a bad way. What will be interesting to see is how this division looks over the next few years, as it is certainly not the deepest when it comes to high-end prospects.

          That said, there are a number of intriguing players beneath the NHL level throughout the Pacific, with Vancouver boasting one of the deepest groups. Here's a look at what has been going on in the prospect pipelines for each team in the Pacific Division, including our way-too-early 2018-19 watch for players who can make an impact a year from now.

          If you missed any previous editions, it's not too late! Click forward for the Atlantic Division, the Metropolitan Division and the Central Division, respectively.

