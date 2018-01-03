Insider

The 2018 World Junior Championships are down to the final four teams. Sweden will meet the United States, and Canada will take on the Czech Republic in Thursday's semifinals.

Over the last week-plus, several draft-eligible players have showcased their talents to one of the largest collections of NHL scouts and executives they'll play in front of all year. The World Juniors can be a tough place to assess draft-eligible players, but this year features a deep crop of players, many of whom are already playing substantial roles.