Insider

It takes some time to digest the 12 days and 31 games of the World Junior Championships.

Canada is the champion again after an incredible team effort that saw contributions from everywhere, right down to 13th forward Tyler Steenbergen. He became the unlikely hero by scoring the gold-medal-winning goal with just 1:40 remaining in the final in Buffalo, N.Y. Sweden suffered another bitter defeat in a title game despite a lineup that was long on both talent and heart. The Americans earned a medal for the third consecutive year, a first in USA Hockey's history in this tournament, and even though it wasn't the color they wanted, they finished on a high note.