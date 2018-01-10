NHL trade season preview: Western Conference

Insider

The turn of the new year in the NHL means it's time for teams to start formulating game plans for the trade deadline. Will they be buyers, sellers or wait to see how things play out in the coming weeks?

There are several key factors that go into these types of decisions, like a team's competitiveness, cap space, players with trade value and draft picks.

Here is a look at where every team in the Western Conference stands as we begin trade season (and be sure to check out the Eastern Conference preview here):

Note: All cap information is courtesy of CapFriendly. Teams are listed in standings order as of Jan. 10.

Central Division

Projected cap space: $6.5 million

2018 draft picks: Rounds 1-7, Boston's sixth

Top assets: C Marko Dano, LW Brendan Lemieux, G Steve Mason

Game plan: After stringing together several disappointing seasons, the Jets' commitment to their long-term plan is paying off. They have avoided big trades and coaching changes in favor of letting players like Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine grow into superstars. Now with the league's second best offensive attack and a top-10 ranking in goals against, Winnipeg is in position to compete for a Stanley Cup. While they don't have a glaring need, adding a veteran to the bottom six could help their cause come playoff time.