Strength of remaining schedule for all 31 NHL teams

Insider

There are a variety of ways to evaluate the strength of a team's schedule, like how often they get to play at home, how much rest they get before each game, and the average strength of their opponents.

As the "second half" of the NHL season begins following the All-Star break, which teams are at an advantage for playoff positioning, and which have the odds stacked against them?

Let's take a closer look at the key indicators for all 31 teams, and assess what that means for their playoff chances.

Note: Teams are presented in standings order as of Jan. 31. For more on the methodology used in deriving the opponent strength factor, go here.

Central | Pacific | Metro | Atlantic

Central Division

Remaining home games: 61.3 percent | Home record: 18-3-1

Games without rest: 9.7 percent

Expected points per game: 1.10

The Jets are in a position to win their division for the second time in franchise history, and advance into the postseason for only the third. They do have one of the toughest sets of opponents, but they also have the advantage of playing a league-high 61.3 percent of their games at home, where they have an astonishing 18-3-1 record. They also have only three remaining sets of back-to-back games, which is tied for the fewest.