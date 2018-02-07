Who is the next No. 2 goalie to change teams and start?

Insider

It seems every season there is an Antti Raanta or a Scott Darling.

By that, we mean a No. 2 goalie who finally earns a starting gig, albeit in a new city. Look around the NHL at the various No. 1 goalies, and you'll see more than a few of these cases.

Editor's Picks 2018 NHL mock draft 1.0 Rasmus Dahlin is the first player off the board in June, but how will the rest of the first round of the NHL draft play out? Chris Peters makes early projections for the opening 31 picks in his first mock draft of the year.

NHL teams poised for a second-half surge or swoon Usually by the All-Star break, we know what to make of most NHL teams. However, teams with inflated shooting or save percentages could be headed for a dramatic upturn or downturn in the weeks ahead. Here's a closer look at 10 potential risers and fallers. 1 Related

During the 2015 offseason, we saw Robin Lehner leave a crowded Ottawa Senators depth chart and head to Buffalo to lead the charge in net. One day later, Cam Talbot was dealt by the New York Rangers to the Edmonton Oilers to answer their need for a steady tender. Martin Jones led the San Jose Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago in his first campaign as a starter, coming in after thriving in a backup role with the Los Angeles Kings.

Most recently, Raanta came to the Arizona Coyotes from the Rangers to replace Mike Smith, and Darling earned the opportunity to enter the season as the Carolina Hurricanes' top dog after solid play in Chicago. (He has since relinquished unquestioned claim to the Canes' No. 1 gig, shedding starts to Cam Ward.)

"When you're a backup and you get a chance to play, you always want to prove that you can also do the job," Raanta says now.