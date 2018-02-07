Who is the next No. 2 goalie to change teams and start?

It seems every season there is an Antti Raanta or a Scott Darling.
By that, we mean a No. 2 goalie who finally earns a starting gig, albeit in a new city. Look around the NHL at the various No. 1 goalies, and you'll see more than a few of these cases.
During the 2015 offseason, we saw Robin Lehner leave a crowded Ottawa Senators depth chart and head to Buffalo to lead the charge in net. One day later, Cam Talbot was dealt by the New York Rangers to the Edmonton Oilers to answer their need for a steady tender. Martin Jones led the San Jose Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago in his first campaign as a starter, coming in after thriving in a backup role with the Los Angeles Kings.
Most recently, Raanta came to the Arizona Coyotes from the Rangers to replace Mike Smith, and Darling earned the opportunity to enter the season as the Carolina Hurricanes' top dog after solid play in Chicago. (He has since relinquished unquestioned claim to the Canes' No. 1 gig, shedding starts to Cam Ward.)
"When you're a backup and you get a chance to play, you always want to prove that you can also do the job," Raanta says now.