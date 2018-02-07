Which NHL contenders should go all-in at the trade deadline?

Insider

The Penguins have rebounded after a slow start. Should they make some trades ahead of the deadline to bolster their attempt at a Stanley Cup three-peat?

The NHL trade deadline is around the corner. For teams in playoff spots or on the bubble, one of the biggest factors in deciding whether to stand pat or acquire help is the team's makeup, in terms of overall youth and timing of contracts.

Teams will consider things like the average age of key players and the actual chances of taking home the Stanley Cup.

With that said, let's have a look at which teams should go all-in, and which teams shouldn't sacrifice the future for a shot at a playoff run this season.