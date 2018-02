Insider

The deals made at the NHL trade deadline will shape the way the rest of the season plays out. Everything from blockbusters to under-the-radar trades can make all the difference come playoff time.

Here a look at every team's current trade-deadline state and each team's most pressing question as they head into the final days before the Feb. 26 deadline.

Cap space: $16.9 million

Is this Anaheim's last chance to reach another Stanley Cup final?