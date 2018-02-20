Bold predictions for all 31 NHL teams at the trade deadline

Insider

One of the best parts about the NHL trade deadline is the buildup. There are few things as entertaining in sports as imagining trades that make all the difference in the playoffs or change the direction of a franchise.

Some of those deals either come as a surprise or are a significant risk by the team's management. With lots of teams in the mix this year and only a few sellers, the possibilities for this year's deadline are endless. Let's have a look at a plausible bold moves that each team could make...

Bold prediction: Acquire Max Pacioretty for a first-round pick and prospects

Why it could happen: If you looked only at the Ducks' record, you wouldn't think of them as a top contender, but they battled significant injuries to stars Ryan Kesler, Hampus Lindholm and Ryan Getzlaf throughout the first half of the season. Now they are healthy and could be a Stanley Cup contender with one more star player. Anaheim should take any measure possible to win with Getzlaf, 32, still playing like a superstar. With their captain on the ice this season, the Ducks have been dominant, with a 52.1 percent Corsi for percentage and 55.6 percent goals for percentage.