        <
        >
          Insider

          NHL rookie rankings: Mathew Barzal running away with the lead

          The Islanders' Mathew Barzal leads the rookie power rankings at the trade deadline, amassing 62 points through his first 61 games. Paul Bereswill/NHLI via Getty Images
          12:05 PM ET
          • Chris PetersSpecial to ESPN
            Close
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst. The Chicago native previously covered the NHL for CBSSports.com and founded the popular independent blog UnitedStatesofHockey.com where he covered the game at all levels since 2010.
            Follow on Twitter

          Barring something unforeseen, New York Islanders rookie Mathew Barzal is starting to look like he'll run away with the Calder Trophy this year. With 62 points in 61 games, he leads all rookies by 12 points and ranks 16th overall in the NHL. He is just the latest example of a first-year player raising the bar for our expectations of what is possible for rookies.

          The influx of budding stars is making for a more entertaining product on the ice. Barzal is absolutely the kind of player who you want to pay to watch. Even if he were just doing laps in an empty arena, you could probably charge for to see him impress.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.