Eastern Conference playoff reset: Cup contenders, wild-card watch, more

The NHL trade deadline might not have been quite as crazy as some expected -- especially with Erik Karlsson staying put -- but there were a handful of trades that could change the shape of the Eastern Conference playoff race, and also determine which club ends up with the best shot at the top pick in the draft.

Let's have a look at how the East shakes out as we head down the final stretch of the season.

Stanley Cup contenders

These teams are the most likely to represent the East in the Stanley Cup Final.

Key stat: Plus-57 goal differential, No. 1 in the NHL