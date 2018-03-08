        <
          Free agents with the most to gain, lose during the rest of the season

          A trade to the Jets has invigorated Paul Stastny, as he's scored five points in four games since his move from the Blues. Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images
              Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman is ESPN Insider's armchair GM, exploring how modern statistics can inform front-office decisions.
          Initially faced with the possibility of a big pay cut upon hitting free agency July 1, Paul Stastny was traded to the Winnipeg Jets and placed on the top scoring line with Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers. This opened up an opportunity for Stastny to dramatically improve his negotiating position, if he can put up some big points and help the Jets secure their first playoff victory in franchise history.

          Stastny is one of 10 unrestricted free agents who stand to gain (or lose) the most with particularly notable play down the stretch and into the playoffs.

          Note: Current cap information from Cap Friendly, contract projections use Matt Cane's salary predictor.

