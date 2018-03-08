Insider

Initially faced with the possibility of a big pay cut upon hitting free agency July 1, Paul Stastny was traded to the Winnipeg Jets and placed on the top scoring line with Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers. This opened up an opportunity for Stastny to dramatically improve his negotiating position, if he can put up some big points and help the Jets secure their first playoff victory in franchise history.

Stastny is one of 10 unrestricted free agents who stand to gain (or lose) the most with particularly notable play down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Note: Current cap information from Cap Friendly, contract projections use Matt Cane's salary predictor.