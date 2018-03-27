As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2017-18, along with three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction of what 2018-19 will hold.
What went wrong
Defense.
Goaltending.
OK, there were a few more factors than that, but when analyzing the 2017-18 New York Islanders, it's hard not to boil it down to a simplistic formula. This was a team with dynamite offensive power -- the emergence of rookie Mathew Barzal, terrific seasons from Josh Bailey and Anders Lee, and of course, there's John Tavares -- but embarrassing deficiencies on its own end.