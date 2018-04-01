        <
        >
          Insider

          Looking ahead for the Hurricanes: Time to get bold

          After another preseason of being identified as dark-horse Cup contenders, the Hurricanes missed the playoffs again. This summer, it's time for the organization to get a little bit bolder. Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
          9:43 PM ET
          • Emily KaplanESPN

          As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2017-18, along with three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction of what 2018-19 will hold.

          What went wrong

          Before the season, I asked more than two dozen players what team they thought was most likely to surprise in 2017-18. The Carolina Hurricanes were a common answer.

          Here's what one player said: "They were so hard to play against last year, and they didn't even make the playoffs. They have better goaltending now, they have a few good players, and I have played for their coach [Bill Peters] at tournaments before. I really like him."

          That prediction didn't age too well.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.