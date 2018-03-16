Contender kryptonite: Biggest weaknesses on NHL's top 20 teams

Insider

No matter how good a team may be in the regular season or blazing hot they get down the stretch, one nice thing about being an NHL fan is there is enough parity in the league that every team feels it has a chance come playoff time. On the other side of that coin, every fan base is also nervous heading into the postseason because there are no perfect teams.

With that said, let's have a look at one key weakness that each of the clubs currently in playoff position -- along with those still in the race -- will either have to correct as they head into the playoffs, or that could derail a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.