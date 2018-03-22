        <
          Looking ahead for the Oilers: Add a top-six forward, puck-moving defenseman

          By his third season in the NHL, Sidney Crosby was playing for the Stanley Cup with the Penguins. In Connor McDavid's third season, the Oilers are back in the draft lottery again. Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
          6:50 AM ET
          • Greg WyshynskiESPN

          As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2017-18, along with three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction on what 2018-19 will hold.

          What went wrong

          In the third season of his NHL career, Sidney Crosby played for the Stanley Cup. The expectation that Connor McDavid would do the same in his third campaign seemed realistic, given that the Edmonton Oilers made the Western Conference semifinals last season, losing in seven games.

          But those expectations were dashed when the Oilers regressed mightily and ended up as one of the NHL's biggest busts of 2017-18.

