Insider

As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2017-18, along with three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction on what 2018-19 will hold.

What went wrong

Editor's Picks Top 50 prospects in NHL pipelines Chris Peters ranks and evaluates the top 50 prospects in hockey in terms of long-term impact at the next level. Elias Pettersson, a 2017 first-round pick for the Vancouver Canucks, tops the board, but who follows?

Previewing free agency, the draft and more for all 31 NHL teams Only one NHL team gets to raise the Stanley Cup in June. But all of them will be working hard this summer to try to get there at the end of next season. Here are the keys to the offseason for every team, published as they are eliminated.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Watch Daily: Playoff chances, tragic numbers and more Which teams have the best shot at locking up a playoff spot? Who's earning a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick? Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today and much more. 2 Related

In the third season of his NHL career, Sidney Crosby played for the Stanley Cup. The expectation that Connor McDavid would do the same in his third campaign seemed realistic, given that the Edmonton Oilers made the Western Conference semifinals last season, losing in seven games.

But those expectations were dashed when the Oilers regressed mightily and ended up as one of the NHL's biggest busts of 2017-18.