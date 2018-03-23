Insider

What went wrong

The Detroit Red Wings opened the new Little Caesars Arena at the start of the season, and quickly discovered that their roster was staler than week-old Crazy Bread. They had nine players north of 30 years old and were pressed against the salary-cap ceiling.

The Red Wings went 33-36-13 last season, and were a middling 15-16-7 on Jan. 1 of this season. They were 20-21-8 on Feb. 1. They were 26-27-10 on March 1.

In other words, they were consistently mediocre, underscored by a punchless offense (2.52 goals per game, fourth-worst in the league) and a far-too-generous defense (3.11 goals against per game, ninth-worst in the league). If the need for a tear-it-down rebuild wasn't obvious before, it sure is now.