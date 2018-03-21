Insider

The regular season has concluded for most leagues outside of the North American professional ranks, which offers us an opportunity to reflect on the season that was. While champions are yet to be crowned across junior, college and European pro hockey, we've got a pretty good book on top prospects across the landscape.

With that in mind, we decided to take a look at the top 50 drafted prospects outside of the NHL right now. This list was put together based on multiple viewings of each prospect, some live and some on tape. Input from scouts and coaches was considered, as well.

The players are ranked by who I think will make the biggest impact at the next level over the long term. NHL readiness is not a factor.

Also, players who appeared in at least 25 NHL games this season or have appeared in 50 NHL games in their career are no longer eligible for inclusion. That means Tage Thompson of the St. Louis Blues and Jack Roslovic of the Winnipeg Jets are left off our rankings, among others.

Here are the top 50 prospects at the end of the regular season.

Note: Heights, weights and positions are listed as recorded by NHL Central Scouting Services, while 2017-18 stats are via eliteprospects.com. Draft picks are included next to the players' names.

1. Elias Pettersson, C/W, Vancouver Canucks (No. 5, 2017)

Vaxjo Lakers (SHL): 44 GP, 24 G, 32 A

Age: 19 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 161

Editor's Picks Ranking the top 10 NHL prospect pipelines Which NHL team has the top farm system? Chris Peters dives into the pipelines, ranking the top ten prospect pools in the NHL.

The top 10 college programs based on NHL lineups With the 2018 tournament upon us, we look at the legacy of college hockey's top programs -- some involved in this year's bracket, some in a down cycle -- and rank the ultimate lineups for them, based on the players' success at the NHL level. 1 Related