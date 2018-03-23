Players to watch in the NCAA men's hockey tournament

Insider

From March 23 through March 25, you'll be able to enjoy every single game of the NCAA men's hockey tournament on ESPN's family of networks and ESPN3.

Editor's Picks ESPN's Frozen Four and national title predictions Three Minnesota teams made the 16-team field for the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament, but none of them is the consensus pick among our experts to win it all. Here's who John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and other ESPN puckheads predict will advance.

The top 10 college programs based on NHL lineups With the 2018 tournament upon us, we look at the legacy of college hockey's top programs -- some involved in this year's bracket, some in a down cycle -- and rank the ultimate lineups for them, based on the players' success at the NHL level. 1 Related

It is easily one of my favorite weekends on the hockey calendar. It's nonstop hockey Friday to Sunday, and there's always some crazy result, outstanding individual efforts and plenty of drama. It's also a great weekend for fans to see their favorite NHL team's prospects, along with a few solid, draft-eligible players and several free agents.

The tournament will feature lots of talent from around the country. The No. 1 seeds belong to St. Cloud State, Notre Dame, Cornell and Ohio State. Denver, the 2017 national champion, will be the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region.

Here's a look at some of the prospects I'll be keeping close tabs on over the weekend, as well as a few whom NHL fans should be aware of as we head toward the 2018 men's Frozen Four in St. Paul on April 5.

Note: All game times are ET.

West regional (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

1 St. Cloud State vs. 4 Air Force (Friday, 4 p.m., ESPNU)

2 Minnesota State-Mankato vs. 3 Minnesota-Duluth (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3)

St. Cloud State Huskies

One of the nation's deepest teams, St. Cloud scores in bunches and plays an up-tempo style that can be really fun to watch. The Huskies won the regular-season title in the NCHC and have a great coach in Bob Motzko, who led Team USA to gold and bronze over the past two World Junior Championships.