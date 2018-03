Insider

Editor's Picks College hockey rivalries run deep in NHL locker rooms The NCAA hockey tournament is rife with rivalries, and that enmity extends to the pros. We asked some NHL players who are alumni of top college programs to sell us on their alma mater's virtues, talk trash about their rivals and pick this year's winner.

The top 10 college programs based on NHL lineups With the 2018 tournament upon us, we look at the legacy of college hockey's top programs -- some involved in this year's bracket, some in a down cycle -- and rank the ultimate lineups for them, based on the players' success at the NHL level. 1 Related