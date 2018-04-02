Insider

As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2017-18, along with three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction on what 2018-19 will hold.

What went wrong

Sometimes it's easy: We can pinpoint the exact moment it all spiraled. For the Dallas Stars, it was the "road trip from hell" (that's what Tyler Seguin called it, at least).

Editor's Picks Previewing free agency, the draft and more for all 31 NHL teams Only one NHL team gets to raise the Stanley Cup in June. But all of them will be working hard this summer to try to get there at the end of next season. Here are the keys to the offseason for every team, published as they are eliminated.

NHL teams most likely to bounce back in 2018-19 Some teams had a rough campaign in 2017-18 through factors that some might consider unlucky, including injuries and young players hitting an unexpected wall. As a result, they're the teams to watch as we take a way-too-early look ahead to next season.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Watch Daily: Playoff chances, tragic numbers and more Which teams have the best shot at locking up a playoff spot? Who's earning a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick? Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today and much more. 2 Related

During a six-game stretch from March 11 to March 20, the Stars went 0-4-2. A team that had been in playoff position since before Christmas suddenly was on the outside looking in -- and it could not recover, missing the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 seasons.