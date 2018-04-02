        <
          Looking ahead for the Stars: How to build around Seguin

          Tyler Seguin will be watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs on television again this spring. How do the Stars ensure they don't waste another year of his prime in 2018-19? Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
          9:00 AM ET
          • Emily KaplanESPN

          As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2017-18, along with three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction on what 2018-19 will hold.

          What went wrong

          Sometimes it's easy: We can pinpoint the exact moment it all spiraled. For the Dallas Stars, it was the "road trip from hell" (that's what Tyler Seguin called it, at least).

          During a six-game stretch from March 11 to March 20, the Stars went 0-4-2. A team that had been in playoff position since before Christmas suddenly was on the outside looking in -- and it could not recover, missing the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 seasons.

