Insider

As each NHL team is eliminated from playoff contention -- either mathematically or by losing in the postseason -- we'll take a look at why its quest for the Stanley Cup fell short in 2017-18, along with three keys to its offseason and a way-too-early prediction on what 2018-19 will hold.

What went wrong

Editor's Picks Previewing free agency, the draft and more for all 31 NHL teams Only one NHL team gets to raise the Stanley Cup in June. But all of them will be working hard this summer to try to get there at the end of next season. Here are the keys to the offseason for every team, published as they are eliminated.

The Accolade Index: Ranking every NHL team's success in the cap era Success in the salary-cap era is all about the most effective management of cap space. According to our new Accolade Index, the Penguins have enjoyed the most success since 2005-06, in all its various forms. We rank every team here.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Watch Daily: Playoff chances, tragic numbers and more Which teams have the best shot at locking up a playoff spot? Who's earning a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick? Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today and much more. 2 Related

As late as Feb. 15, the Calgary Flames were in a playoff spot. Since then, the Flames have gone 5-12-2 as part of an epic stumble that could cost the team more than the playoffs.

But then, how much of a stumble was it? The fact is that the Flames weren't a good hockey team for most of the season, but were propped up by an MVP performance by goalie Mike Smith, a free=agent coup who silenced critics with arguably his best season since 2011-12. Everything from scoring depth -- remember when Jaromir Jagr was a Flame for a minute? -- to defense to special teams took a step back from last season's cameo appearance in the playoffs.

The Flames have some undeniable pieces to build around. But it's clear that more building needs to be done. Which is frustrating, when you consider how many draft picks GM Brad Treliving has shipped out in the past year.