Every Eastern Conference team's toughest free agency decision

With the playoffs on the horizon, free agency will be in the back of the minds of general managers around the NHL. The league's non-playoff teams will start planning player contracts or trade plans for next season while the playoff GMs will be considering the increased prices that could come along with a strong postseason.

With that said, we take a look at each team in the Eastern Conference's most interesting upcoming free agent situation:

LW Rick Nash (UFA)

The B's acquired Nash as a rental to take a big swing at the Stanley Cup. At the time of the deal, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the former Blue Jacket and Ranger would only be hanging around for a few months, but Boston has nearly the entire roster locked up for next season (following the extension for Zdeno Chara) and they will still be in win-now mode, so there is a chance they could attempt to keep Nash. His actual value might not be as high as his name suggests. If Nash plays a key role in a deep playoff run, the Bruins could find a way to re-sign him.